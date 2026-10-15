Free entry for female spectators for India-Zimbabwe women’s T20Is in Raipur

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Female spectators will be allowed free entry to the three women's T20Is between India and Zimbabwe, starting at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here, following a suggestion from the state’s Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The matches will be played on October 16, 18 and 20, with all three games starting at 7 pm. A Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) source said to IANS on Thursday that the decision was taken after the chief minister floated the idea when office-bearers of the association invited him to watch the T20I series.

"The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM's suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM's suggestion.

“Navratri is also going on, and having as many female spectators as possible in the T20I matches will add more spark to the festive season in Raipur," further said the source.

The invitation was extended to Sai by CSCS president Mohan Das, director Vijay Shah, former president Mukul Tiwari, secretary Vintesh Agrawal, along with G S Murthy, Vinay Bajaj and other office-bearers.

The association announced the initiative on its social media accounts on Thursday and urged female fans to turn up in large numbers and fill the stands in support of the Indian team. The series marks the start of Smriti Mandhana's tenure as India's full-time captain and is Zimbabwe's first bilateral series against India.

It will also be the first time Raipur hosts a women's international match. After the T20Is, the two teams will move to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series from October 23 to 28. Meanwhile, Surat will host Elite Group A games in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which New Delhi was to stage originally.

But with Arun Jaitley Stadium set to undergo drainage and pitch upgrades, and Palam Grounds occupied with the Ranji Trophy, there weren’t sufficient grounds to stage the games. CK Pithawala Ground and Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat will now host Elite Group A games starting on October 26.

“Delhi did not have the grounds due to red ball games also running simultaneously. Surat will host the group games and the change is also visible on the BCCI website,” said a source aware of the development to IANS. Elite Group A comprises reigning champions Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Goa, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Assam.

--IANS

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