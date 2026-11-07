Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix extended until 2035 with five-year deal

São Paulo, Nov 7 (IANS) Formula 1 on Saturday announced that the São Paulo Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2035 following a new five-year extension.

The agreement secures the future of one of the sport’s most iconic venues, which has been part of the Formula 1 calendar for over 50 years. The circuit, officially known as the Autodromo José Carlos Pace, honouring the 1975 race winner, is steeped in Formula 1 history.

Interlagos has seen five Brazilian heroes, including the legendary Ayrton Senna, take the chequered flag, and six Drivers’ World Championships be decided, including those won by current drivers Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Comprising 15 corners and an undulating layout, the 4.309-kilometre circuit is renowned for producing exciting wheel-to-wheel racing. Together with its carnival atmosphere, Interlagos has long represented one of the highlights of the Formula 1 calendar.

The country has produced 33 Formula 1 drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Câmara, who are both racing in São Paulo this weekend.

In Brazil, Formula 1 continues to see strong growth and momentum, with a fanbase of 75.8 million, a 6.5% year-on-year increase from 2024 to 2025, 44% of whom are female and 41% of whom are under 35. The sport also has nearly 5.5 million Brazilian followers across its social media channels.

For the last five years, the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix has witnessed an increase in the number of attendees, reaching 303,627 in 2025, up from 291,717 the year before. Formula 1 also delivers a significant economic impact in the local community and more widely too, with 2025’s Grand Prix delivering an economic impact of 2.3 billion $ for São Paulo, a 9.7% increase compared to the previous record in 2024.

In 2025, the sport also agreed with Brazilian broadcaster Globo, through to 2028, giving subscribers of their pay offering, SporTV, the option to watch every practice and qualifying session, F1 Sprint and Grand Prix of the FIA Formula One World Championship™ live and on-demand; with additional live free-to-air coverage on Globo of 15 Grands Prix also available throughout the season.

The new five-year extension reflects the continued commitment of the City of São Paulo and the promoter of the São Paulo Grand Prix to the future of the event. As part of the agreement, the office of the Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, will continue to make significant investments to deliver a world-class spectacle, further enhancing the experience for fans and guests in the years ahead.

Stefano Domenicali, president & CEO of Formula 1, said, “Brazil is an important part of Formula 1’s history and our future, and I am delighted that this five-year extension will see us continue racing in São Paulo until 2035. The passion of our Brazilian fans is extraordinary, and every time we return to Interlagos, we feel their energy in the grandstands and in the city of São Paulo. Brazil has produced an incredible 33 Formula 1 drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Câmara, who are racing this weekend in front of their home crowd, which will add to the many previous unforgettable racing moments in São Paulo.

"The continued success and excitement surrounding the event show why it holds such a special place on our calendar, and this agreement underlines our long-term commitment to Brazil. I would like to thank the Mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, and the President and CEO of São Paulo Grand Prix, Alan Adler, for their continued commitment and investment. Together, we will build on this success and make the experience even better for our fans in the years ahead,” he said.

Ricardo Nunes, Mayor of São Paulo, said, “The renewal of the Formula 1 contract for a further five years is a very significant achievement for São Paulo. We are ensuring the continuity of one of the world’s biggest sporting events, which boosts the economy, creates jobs, strengthens tourism and raises our city’s international profile. Formula 1 benefits a wide range of sectors, such as hotels, restaurants, retail and services, generating opportunities and income for the local population.

“São Paulo has a long-standing tradition and a historic relationship with Formula 1. Maintaining this partnership means ensuring predictability for investment, strengthening the calendar of major events and consolidating the city’s position as a global benchmark for hosting international competitions.”

In 2025, the Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2027 will take place from 5-7 November.

--IANS

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