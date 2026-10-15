Former India opener Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Former India opener Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket and brought the curtains down on a career that spanned more than a decade and included a run to the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup final.

Punam, 37, who last played for India in 2021, made the announcement in a statement shared on her Instagram account on Thursday. "After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game.

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude," she wrote.

Mumbai-based Punam made her ODI debut against the West Indies in March 2009 and went on to play 73 ODIs, scoring 2,299 runs at an average of 34.83 with three hundreds and 15 fifties. She also played 35 T20Is, making 719 runs, and four Tests, in which she aggregated 264 runs, including a career-best 130 against South Africa in 2014.

She was part of the Indian side that finished runners-up at the 2017 ODI World Cup in England, including top-scoring with 86 in the final against the hosts at Lord's. During her career, she featured in three ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

Earlier that year, she and Deepti Sharma had stitched together a world-record 320-run opening stand in the ODI World Cup qualifier game against Ireland, with Punam contributing 109.

Recalling the 2017 campaign, Punam described it as a turning point for the women's game in the country. "The 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career. Although we fell just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women's cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game. I will always be proud to have been part of that historic team.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving me the opportunity to represent my country at the highest level. Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received.

"My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey.

"My heartfelt gratitude goes to Indian Railways, my second family, for standing by me throughout my career. Railways shaped me into a stronger, more disciplined cricketer, and I will always be thankful for their unwavering support."

She reserved special mention for former captain Mithali Raj, under whom she played for both India and Railways. "A special thank you to Mithali Raj. It was a privilege to play under your captaincy for both India and Railways. Your leadership and commitment to the game have been a constant source of inspiration."

"To all my coaches, thank you for believing in me through every high and low. Your guidance and encouragement helped me grow both as a cricketer and as a person. To my physiotherapists, trainers, and doctors, thank you for working tirelessly behind the scenes.

“Your dedication, care, and commitment played an invaluable role in my journey, and I am deeply grateful for everything you did. To my parents, thank you for your unconditional love, sacrifices, and unwavering belief in my dreams. Every milestone I achieved is a reflection of your support.

"To every teammate with whom I shared a dressing room, thank you for the friendships, the laughter, the challenges, and the unforgettable memories. It has been a privilege to walk this journey alongside such incredible people."

Signing off, Punam said she hoped to stay involved in the game, especially with her completing coaching certifications. "As I close this chapter, I do so with a heart full of gratitude. Cricket has given me lifelong friendships, invaluable lessons, and memories that I will cherish forever. To every fan who supported me through every success and every challenge, thank you.

“Your love and encouragement have meant more than words can express. Although my journey as an international cricketer comes to an end, my love for the game will never fade. I look forward to giving back to cricket and contributing to its future. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. Thank you, Cricket. Jai Hind."

--IANS

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