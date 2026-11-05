November 05, 2026 10:23 AM हिंदी

Fenerbahce stun Liverpool with late comeback to end Reds’ perfect Champions League run

Fenerbahce stun Liverpool with late comeback to end Reds’ perfect Champions League run

Istanbul, Nov 5 (IANS) Liverpool’s perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign came to an abrupt end after Fenerbahce produced a dramatic late turnaround to secure a 3-2 victory at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday.

Vedat Muriqi struck the decisive goal in the 79th minute as the Turkish outfit overturned Liverpool’s advantage for the second time in the contest, registering their first win of the campaign and handing the Premier League side their first defeat after three consecutive victories.

Liverpool took the lead in the 25th minute through 19-year-old Trey Nyoni, who made the most of a defensive clearance to unleash a volley. His effort took a significant deflection off Kojo Peprah Oppong, leaving goalkeeper Ederson with little chance of keeping it out.

The hosts responded almost immediately, drawing level four minutes later when Mason Greenwood’s free-kick took a deflection off Jeremy Jacquet in the Liverpool wall before slipping past Alisson Becker.

With the contest evenly poised after the interval, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola introduced Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, a move that briefly appeared to have swung the match in his side’s favour.

The substitutes combined effectively in the 69th minute, with Gakpo delivering from the left after linking up with Kostas Tsimikas. Isak rose inside the box to head home and put Liverpool 2-1 ahead.

However, Fenerbahce needed just four minutes to restore parity. N’Golo Kante’s delivery following a short corner was inadvertently redirected by Gakpo, allowing Archie Brown to finish at the far post with Alisson out of position.

Brown turned provider for the winner, sending the ball back into the penalty area after Liverpool failed to clear a long throw. Despite being surrounded by defenders, Muriqi found enough room to guide a header into the right corner.

The victory was particularly significant for interim manager Dirk Kuyt, a former player of both clubs, who will make way for permanent appointment Emre Belozoglu on Thursday.

Liverpool, who made five changes following their weekend defeat to Arsenal, will now look to recover from consecutive setbacks, while Fenerbahce celebrated a memorable European night in Istanbul.

--IANS

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