June 18, 2026 11:10 AM हिंदी

'Feel proud to wear the jersey again': Ishan relishes India ODIs return after match-winning ton vs Afghanistan

'Feel proud to wear the jersey again': Ishan relishes India ODIs return after match-winning ton vs Afghanistan

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Ishan Kishan reflected on his successful return to the ODI setup after smashing a breathtaking 125 against Afghanistan in the second match of the series in Lucknow, saying that wearing the national jersey again filled him with immense pride and he willlook up to make India win more matches.

The left-handed batter's explosive century, combined with captain Shubman Gill's magnificent 154, powered India to a commanding 170-run victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, helping the hosts seal the three-match series 2-0.

Kishan played one of the finest knocks of his ODI career, hammering 125 off just 79 deliveries, hitting 14 fours and 7 sixes. After Rohit Sharma's fluent 48 had laid the platform, he stitched together a game-changing 224-run partnership with Gill for the third wicket, dismantling Afghanistan's bowling attack and propelling India to 402.

Reflecting on his return, Kishan said the opportunity to represent India again meant more than individual milestones.

"I feel very proud right now because I'm wearing this jersey after a long time. More than that, I'm just happy to be in this tremendous side because all the players here are experienced, young. It's all a mixture of everything. So, just looking up to make India win more matches," Ishan said in a BCCI video.

The century marked an emphatic statement from the wicketkeeper-batter, who accelerated brilliantly after a measured start and reached three figures in only 71 balls. His fearless strokeplay ensured India maintained an aggressive scoring rate throughout the middle overs before Afghanistan briefly fought back with late wickets.

Despite the personal milestone, Kishan insisted his focus remains on contributing consistently and supporting his teammates whenever he gets an opportunity.

"I think it never ends for us as athletes. We just keep on playing. So, I'm just looking to be helping each teammate of mine and just trying to put up a good show every time I go in with this jersey on me," he added.

--IANS

vi/bc

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