Centre to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, guilty won't be spared: Scindia

Gwalior, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Centre would take the strictest action against those responsible for irregularities in the NEET examination, asserting that protecting the future of students was the government's top priority.

Scindia, who was in Datia to campaign for BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari in the Assembly bypoll, made the remarks while speaking to reporters.

"For the Prime Minister, the government and the entire nation, students are the future of the country. Action against those responsible for the NEET irregularities has already been initiated on the Prime Minister's directions," he said.

The Union minister said the government was also moving to ensure speedy trial of those accused in the case.

"A proposal to set up fast-track courts is being placed before the Cabinet so that legal proceedings can begin at the earliest. Students work hard to build their future and contribute to the nation. It is the responsibility of every government to protect their interests. Anyone found guilty of tampering with our children's future will face the strictest action," Scindia said.

His remarks come amid the continuing controversy over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the country's entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses. Allegations of paper leaks and other malpractices had triggered concern among students and parents and led to demands for a thorough investigation.

The Centre has maintained that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractice.

Investigating agencies have arrested several accused in connection with the alleged paper leak and related offences, while legal action has been initiated against those found involved.

The government has also strengthened the legal framework to deal with examination fraud by introducing stringent provisions against paper leaks and organised cheating in public examinations.

Scindia said the government was committed to ensuring that the integrity of competitive examinations was maintained and no one found guilty of compromising the future of students would be spared.

--IANS

pd/dpb