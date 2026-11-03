Farhan Akhtar shares video of fans singing ‘Zinda’ from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ at concert: Chills down the spine, every single time

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared a video from his live concert, capturing an electrifying moment as the audience sang along to ‘Zinda’ from his 2013 film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and said that watching a song move beyond the stage and turn into a collective pulse across the arena was pure magic.

Farhan took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome video of himself from the stage. The clip featured the audience singing the hook line of the song and him joining them in between. He shared that the energy of the crowd gave him chills down his spine every single time.

“The moment a song leaves the stage and becomes a collective pulse across the entire arena, it’s pure magic. Chills down the spine, every single time. An unforgettable crowd. #FarhanLive,” he wrote as the caption.

The song is originally sung by Siddharth Mahadevan. It’s music is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Talking about “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, the biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete and Olympian who was a champion of the Commonwealth Games and two-time 400m champion of the Asian Games, it stars Farhan Akhtar alongside Art Malik, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Prakash Raj and Meesha Shafi in supporting roles with Sonam Kapoor in a special appearance.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was inspired by The Race of My Life. Milkha Singh sold the film rights for one rupee and inserted a clause stating that a share of the profits would be given to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust.

Talking about Akhtar, made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, a coming-of-age film that has since become a cult classic. He then directed the war film Lakshya, the action thriller Don and its sequel Don 2.

In the acting front, Farhan was last seen in 120 Bahadur directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. Farhan stars as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna.

The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 casualties.

--IANS

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