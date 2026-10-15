England include Filer, Wong, and Corteen-Coleman in A squads for tour to India

London, Oct 15 (IANS) Pacers Lauren Filer, Issy Wong and left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman have been named in all three England A squads for a multi-format tour of India, set to happen in November and December.

The trio, who were part of England’s runners-up finish in this year’s T20 World Cup at home, headline a set of experienced squads for the seven-match series against India A, comprising three T20s, three one-dayers and a four-day game. In all, 11 players picked across the three formats have already represented England.

Mady Villiers and Jodi Grewcock, who played international cricket this summer, join Lauren, Issy and Tilly as the other capped players named in all three squads. Warwickshire all-rounder Charis Pavely and Surrey wicketkeeper-batter Kira Chathli, who led England A in their two home white-ball series against India A earlier this year, also feature in squads across all formats.

Essex top-order batter Grace Scrivens, who topped the run charts for either side in England A's 2-1 ODI series loss to India A and was the captain in the side finishing runners-up in the 2023 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, has been picked for the 50-over and four-day squads.

Surrey bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay, the leading wicket-taker in England A's 2-1 T20 series win over India A, is named in both white-ball squads. Head coach Jon 'JJ' Lewis said the squads were built around players on the cusp of senior selection, with next summer's Ashes in mind. "The selection for A squads is often about the bigger picture and getting ready for challenges further down the line.

"These squads have an element of that, but are more about the players who are considered the next in line for the senior England teams, as well as the players who are looking to establish themselves in those teams.

"With the Ashes next summer, we are keen to see some valuable top-level competitive game time against India's next best for several players who will be in contention for selection next year, particularly in the 50-over and 4-day games.

"We head to India with strong ambitions to be successful, knowing that a tour to India is always a tough assignment. They toured the UK in the summer and had some success over here, so we know it will be a challenge that we are looking forward to meeting head-on," he said in a statement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said captains for the three squads will be named later. The selectors have also picked six players for the England Women Performance Programme at home happening this winter – four of which are named in the A tour squads.

The T20s will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 30, December 3 and December 5 respectively. It is followed by the one-dayers at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on December 8, 11 and 14 respectively, before a four-day game happens from December 19 to 22.

England A squads for India tour:

T20 team: Hannah Baker, Grace Ballinger, Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Niamh Holland, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Jemima Spence, Grace Thompson, Mady Villiers, and Issy Wong.

50-over team: Hannah Baker, Grace Ballinger, Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Niamh Holland, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, and Issy Wong.

Four-day team: Hannah Baker, Grace Ballinger, Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Jodi Grewcock, Bess Heath, Emma Lamb, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, and Issy Wong.

Performance Programme: Niamh Holland, Emma Jones, Cassidy McCarthy, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, and Grace Thompson

--IANS

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