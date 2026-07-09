ENG-W vs IND-W: When and where to watch One-off Test, know all details

London, July 9 (IANS) A landmark moment awaits women's cricket when Lord's stages its first-ever women's Test, with England hosting India in a one-off four-day contest beginning Friday.

The occasion is expected to draw record crowds, with more than 30,000 tickets sold, underlining the growing appeal of the women's game at one of cricket's most iconic venues. While history will be made off the field, both teams have plenty to prove on it.

England head into the contest looking to bounce back from a difficult run in the longest format after suffering an innings defeat to Australia in their previous Test earlier this year. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts have blended experience with youth, handing maiden Test call-ups to Alice Capsey, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will draw confidence from an impressive record against England in Test cricket. The visitors are unbeaten in nine women's Tests played in England and registered a comprehensive 347-run victory over England in their most recent meeting in Navi Mumbai in 2023.

However, India's preparations have been disrupted by the injury to opener Pratika Rawal, forcing a late change to the squad with Priya Punia drafted in. The visitors have also included potential debutants Harleen Deol, N Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma as they look to inject fresh energy into the red-ball setup.

Selection will be crucial for both camps. England must decide how much pace to deploy in conditions that traditionally favour seam bowling, while India face key decisions over their batting combination and the composition of their pace attack.

Although England begin as favourites in familiar conditions, India's strong overseas record in the format and their success against the hosts ensure the inaugural women's Test at Lord's promises to be far more than a ceremonial occasion.

When: Friday, July 10, 3:30 PM IST

Where: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Where to watch: The one-off Test between England and India will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

India: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

--IANS

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