Vijayendra Kumeria: Gone are those days when people used to watch only kitchen drama

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria feels the Indian small screen is transforming, saying the era when audiences were content watching only "kitchen dramas" or typical "saas-bahu" shows is over.

Vijayendra was speaking to IANS about his latest show “Juhi Mui”, which traces the story of a girl with autism.

Talking about if shows like this will open the floodgates for inclusivity in the small screen, the actor, who civil aviation job after working for years to pursue acting, having convinced his parents, said both makers and performers are embracing unconventional concepts.

Vijayendra told IANS: “See, times are changing. Gone are those days when people used to watch only kitchen drama or they were looking for something saas, bahu types.”

He added: People also want to watch new concepts, and makers are also making new concepts, and we actors are also open to do new things. So there are going to be a lot of concepts, you know, which are going to be different than they used to be.”

“Ours is one of them. And I think, yeah, there will be a lot of other shows also, which, you know, makers will get inspired by watching shows like these,” said the actor, who made his television debut in 2011.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief. Juhi Mui airs on Colors.

Stories centered on neurodiversity are still rare on Indian television. Asked if he thinks audiences today are ready for more unconventional narratives?

“Eisha (Singh) has said the right things. That is what I also feel. I also feel and my character also feels in the show that, you know, overprotective, you should give them some space, some wings to, you know, fly and sometimes more care, intensive care or more protection is dangerous.It can, you know, hinder your progress,” he concluded.

--IANS

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