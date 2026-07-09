India and Australia share unwavering resolve in fight against terrorism: PM Modi

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and Australia believe terrorism poses a serious challenge for the whole humanity and stressed that the two nations continue to have shared fight against it.

Addressing a joint press meet with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese following third Australia-India Leaders' Summit in Melbourne, PM Modi said, "Today we held detailed discussions on many regional and international issues. India and Australia believe that terrorism poses a serious challenge not just to any one country, but to all of humanity. Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation in this area is continuously strengthening."

PM Modi reiterated India's stance that tensions and wars can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy.

He said, "We also believe that the tensions and wars in many parts of the world can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

PM Modi stated that Indo-Pacific is not just a meeting point of two oceans but showcases the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies - India and Australia.

He announced that the two nations have signed a joint declaration to increase cooperation in security sector.

"The Indo-Pacific is not just a meeting point of two oceans, but it also represents the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia. To increase cooperation in the area of security, we have signed a joint declaration," he said.

"With the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries. Our maritime security collaboration roadmap will give new strength to our shared efforts in the Indo-Pacific. We will also work together on ship-building, repair and maintenance," he added.

Terming critical minerals "vital" for strategic security and clean energy transition of the two nations, PM Modi announced the launch of Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies, and Supply Chains (Pacts).

He said that India and Australia will work together on the Critical Minerals Corridor.

Highlighting the role of people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral ties, he said, "The most distinctive strength of our relationship is our people-to-people ties. People of Indian origin are making positive contributions to Australia's economic and social life."

"Australia has been a favourite destination for Indian students. The opening of campuses by Australian universities in India marks a new chapter in our knowledge partnership. We will continue to strive to increase exchanges between students, professionals, and tourists between our two countries," PM Modi remarked.

--IANS

akl/mr