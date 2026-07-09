India-Australia partnership long-lasting, deep as Test match: PM Modi

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Hailing ties between India and Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used cricket analogies to describe diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"India-Australia meetings are much like cricket. The agenda is as focused as a One-Day International. The decisions are as fast as T20 cricket. The partnership is as long-lasting and deep as a Test match," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi stated that he held wide-ranging discussions with PM Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, with the two sides agreeing to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation. He noted that the cooperation between the two nations has expanded since the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years. We talked about how to add more vigour to trade and investment linkages. The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) will be balanced, ambitious and beneficial for both countries."

PM Modi stated that his talks with Albanese have "unparalleled outcomes" in areas like renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, education and other sectors.

"Another highlight is the issuing of an important declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Equally noteworthy is our discussions to work closely in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Albanese held the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in Melbourne. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials were present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister received a ceremonial welcome in Melbourne as he officially began his visit to Australia on Thursday. He was also accorded a Guard of Honour.

He was warmly welcomed by Anthony Albanese as he arrived for the ceremonial event at the Government House Victoria.

PM Modi and PM Albanese also participated in the India-Australia CEO Forum in Melbourne. Both leaders addressed the leading business leaders from India and Australia.

--IANS

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