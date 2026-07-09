Kay Kay Menon embarks on an unexpected journey of change as a laid-back headmaster in ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Kay Kay Menon will be seen stepping into the role of Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laid-back headmaster in the upcoming series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya.

Set in a dysfunctional school, the show follows his character’s unexpected journey as he strives to secure a prestigious government-sponsored training programme in Cambridge. On Thursday, the makers announced the premiere date of the comedy-drama on social media. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, “Sabhi bade-bade log issi school se pass hoke apne ghar jaate hai #AdarshBaalVidyalayaOnPrime, New Series, July 24.”

In a statement, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people. The storytelling is full of wit, soul, and a deeply relatable narrative, brought to life by the creative vision of Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Himank Gaur, and the entire team behind the show. We look forward to bringing this delightful series to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on July 24.”

Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena, co-creators and executive producers of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, shared, “It began with a simple idea — to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing on every measurable parameter but is held together by people who continue to show up and try.”

“The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school, while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up on each other. Gyaneshwar is an unconventional protagonist whose journey is as entertaining as it is moving, and Kay Kay Menon brings incredible charm and depth to the role. Bringing this world to life with Himank, our writers, cast, and crew has been immensely rewarding.”

“Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya,” directed by Himank Gaur, is created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. The series features Kay Kay Menon, Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in pivotal roles.

“Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya” will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 24.

--IANS

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