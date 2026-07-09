Kareena Kapoor Khan appears bitten by the bandana bug: 'Loving this’

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress and diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had brought her best fashion foot forward as she seems to have caught on to the “bandana fever” once again after flaunting the style with husband Saif Ali Khan years ago.

Kareena shared a string of looks of herself but with a navy blue and white bandanna on social media.

Talking about her latest fashion obsession, the diva went on to caption the post: "Loving this bandana as you can see.”

Kareena is currently enjoying a getaway by the sea with Saif. She had even shared a glimpse of him from the holiday on July 8.

The pictures featured Saif walking out from a crystal-clear sea in bright neon orange swim shorts.

Kareena captioned the post, "Summer's going well #HotHusband," followed by rainbow, red heart and fire emoticon.

Kareena and Saif first met on the sets of 'Tashan' in 2007. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, and after dating for many years, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on October 16, 2012. They have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, born in 2016, and Jehangir Ali Khan, born in 2021.

On the professional front, Saif was seen in the crime thriller film, Kartavya which premiered on May 15, 2026. He essayed the role of a gritty police officer pushed to his limits.

Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. The much-awaited drama is set to release on September this year.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

--IANS

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