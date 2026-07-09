Karan Johar recalls how ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ strengthened his bond with Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a heartfelt tribute to ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. He reflected on their decades-long friendship and creative collaboration.

Recalling their first-ever collaboration on ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ Karan revealed how the iconic film became a special milestone that strengthened their bond both professionally and personally. On Thursday, the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note for Manish Malhotra, celebrating his remarkable journey in the world of fashion and cinema.

Sharing a video from his latest fashion show, the director wrote, “Some journeys are measured in years. But yours is measured in dreams, one that is stitched into every seam. I have had the privilege of witnessing this story from the front row... and often, from right beside you. It was 1990 when you made your debut as a costume designer with Swarg and changing the language of costume in Indian cinema, and then it was 1995 when you became the first-ever recipient of the Filmfare Award for Costume Design for Rangeela.”

“Fortunately and finally, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai happened and marked our first ever collaboration on screen only to strengthen our friendship off the screen. To building a house in 2004 that carries your name - Manish Malhotra label, with quiet pride across the world. You gave characters a soul, people a new confidence, and Indian couture...a new voice.”

Karan added, “2000s was your era, you took the artistry of our karigars, our textiles, our culture and our cinema, and ensured they belonged on the world’s grandest stages starting from Dubai Fashion Week…all the way to THE MET Gala. 2026 marked my debut at the MET and thank YOU for giving me such a core memory. And here we are today, as @manishmalhotraworld unveils MAA on the official calendar of Paris Haute Couture Week... it feels like more than another achievement. It feels like destiny. Because no matter how global the runway becomes, your heart has always remained rooted in home, in our heritage. In the hands that embroider dreams. In the mothers who teach us beauty before we even understand its meaning. This collection is nothing like you’ve ever done before and it is ground breaking...from structure, silhouette, construction to the drama - you have created the “mother” of all collections!”

“I couldn’t be prouder of the boy who dared to dream beyond costumes, beyond cinema, beyond boundaries... and become the man who taught the world that Indian couture deserves its place among the finest. Congratulations @manishmalhotra05. Thank you for making all of us believe that when passion meets hard work, history is inevitable!”

The carousel of photos featured Manish Malhotra posing with late actress Sridevi, along with glimpses from his fashion shows and memorable moments from his illustrious career.

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar share a close friendship. The designer has been an integral part of several of Johar’s iconic directorial projects, including “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” and “My Name Is Khan.”

--IANS

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