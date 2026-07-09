PM Modi meets Victoria Governor, discusses growing educational ties

Canberra, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner, in Melbourne, with discussions centred on deepening educational cooperation between India and Victoria through stronger academic collaborations, research partnerships and greater student mobility.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted: "Governor of Victoria, Professor Margaret Gardner AC, welcomed PM Narendra Modi at the Government House in Victoria. They discussed the growing educational linkages between India and Victoria, including academic collaborations, research partnerships and student mobility. They noted that the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries are a key pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

According to the Indian Consulate General in Melbourne, the education industry plays a major role in the economy of Victoria and Melbourne continues to be Australia's best student city.

"There are approximately 59,000 Indian international students presently studying in various universities in Victoria, which is also the largest number of Indian students studying in Australia," the Indian mission said.

Broadly, in the higher education sector, the students have opted for Management and Commerce, Information Technology, Engineering and Related technologies, and Health.

In VET courses, according to the Indian Consulate, the students prefer Food, Hospitality, Personal Services and Engineering & Related technologies.

"Recent emphasis on skills training and job creation for its growing workforce and TAFE (Technical and Further Education) provides new opportunities for collaboration with Victoria's Vocational and Education Training (VET) sectors in India," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi held the 3rd India-Australia Annual Summit with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, said the MEA.

According to the MEA, the two leaders reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"Following the annual summit, PM Narendra Modi and PM Anthony Albanese adopted the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation. The Declaration provides a comprehensive framework for enhanced bilateral cooperation across defence, maritime domain awareness, counter-terrorism, combating transnational organised crimes, critical minerals, defence industry partnerships, exchange of defence personnel and regional security, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between India and Australia," the MEA stated.

"The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy, including nuclear, critical technology; education, skilling among others," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Melbourne as he officially began his visit to Australia. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, as he arrived for the ceremonial event at the Government House Victoria.

National Anthem of India resonated as Australian forces aligned to give a ceremonial welcome to PM Modi.

--IANS

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