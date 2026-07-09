Sudhanshu Pandey slams abusive culture in reality shows: Girls are abusing more than boys, ruined as a society

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Indian film industry star Sudhanshu Pandey has voiced serious concerns over the growing culture of abusive language being glorified on reality shows.

The actor stated that he feels society will be "completely ruined" if such behaviour continues to be celebrated.

In a love session on social media, the actor said he was disturbed by the kind of content that has become popular on digital platforms and reality shows.

Sudhanshu said, "People are liking such things on Instagram, which I find cringe-worthy. There are many such things that are becoming popular. Is our country's mentality changing so much? I won't say only the new generation has changed. Maybe the last two generations have also changed a lot because people like things that I think are very harmful for our society," Sudhanshu said.

The actor revealed that although he does not regularly watch reality shows, he recently came across clips from one streaming on an OTT platform, which left him shocked.

"Recently, I saw some clippings of a reality show on an OTT channel. Everyone was openly abusing each other. Sometimes I am surprised that these days girls are abusing more than necessary, even more than boys. I feel the cool quotient has been completely misunderstood," he said.

Without naming anyone, Sudhanshu also referred to a senior personality from the entertainment industry and his wife, saying even established figures are openly using abusive language on screen.

"I have seen that although a wife of a very senior actor and is a star in the industry, who is a part of the show as well, she is also openly abusing others. What kind of example are we setting for the world? We have grown up, we have become seniors. If we cannot set a good example for the younger generation, then what are we doing?" he questioned.

Expressing his disappointment, the actor added, "If abusing others and insulting people has become the only way to showcase yourself, then I feel, as a society, we are completely ruined."

Sudhanshu also linked the growing acceptance of such behaviour to the rise in hate crimes and violence, stressing the importance of being mindful of one's words.

"Words have a lot of power. Your two words can change someone's life. We should always try to speak positively and responsibly because our words carry energy," he said.

The actor further urged makers of such shows to stop promoting abusive behaviour in the name of entertainment.

"I would like to request television channels and OTT platforms to stop creating such content in the name of reality shows. Today, all they seem to want are numbers. To get those numbers, they are creating such content and even big stars are hosting these shows and supporting people who do nothing except abuse and insult others. If this is someone's real personality, then I feel people like us have no place in this world because we don't abuse people or insult others to get attention," Sudhanshu concluded.

On the work front, Sudhanshu Pandey is best known for playing Vanraj Shah in the popular television show 'Anupamaa'. Apart from acting, he is also a stalwart singer he has also been associated with music for over two decades.

--IANS

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