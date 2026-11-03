Emraan Hashmi: Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, who returns to the horror genre with “Rooh”, has talked about how music plays an integral part for the audience to connect with his films.

Speaking about the film's musical vision, Emraan said in a statement: "Collaborating with Kumarji on this film feels serendipitous. Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films.”

“With ROOH, we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting and rooted by emotion.”

Kumar Taurani of Tips Films and Tips Music joins hands with Emraan to produce ROOH, a musical horror film that places emotion at the heart of its cinematic vision.

Kumar Taurani added: "The association with Emraan is special, as we were also the producers on his debut film Footpath. Over the years, we have had many memorable successes across several films and with Rooh we are excited to recreate that magic once again. I am also excited to collaborate with Sunny Khanna and Vikram Khakhar on this project and we look forward to bringing the compelling experience of a theatrical film back to the audiences."

Directed by Mayank Sharma, written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, the film brings together a theatrical experience that combines the genres of horror and romance with music being a central part of the narrative.

Vikram Khakhar, Producer, Vicked Films Productions, said, "Rooh is a very special project for us. Having Tips Films and Tips Music join us is a significant milestone. We are collectively excited to bring an immersive and memorable horror experience to audiences in theatres in 2027."

Sunny Khanna, Producer, said: "We are delighted to have Kumar Taurani and Girissh Kumar join us on Rooh. Their legacy across the film and music industries makes this association particularly exciting, especially for a film in which music plays such an integral role.”

“With this partnership, we look forward to taking Rooh to audiences across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu markets."

Rooh is presented by Tips Films and is an A Vicked Films Production. Directed by Mayank Sharma, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani, Girissh Kumar, Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna. Written by Vishal Kapoor and Mayank Sharma, the film is co-produced by Vikas Sahni, with music on Tips Music.

The film is slated for a 2027 theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

--IANS

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