Ellen DeGeneres on late producer Matthew 'Matt' Wright: He was the glue of the family

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Ellen DeGeneres has paid an emotional tribute to her longtime producer Matt Wright, who recently passed away. The TV host remembered him as a funny, smart and kind person and said that he was the “glue” that held the entire family of ‘The Ellen Show’ together.

She shared a video message, where she was heard saying: “So Matt Wright, who was our executive producer and was featured on our show a lot, died the other day and he he was an amazing guy. He was funny. God, he made me laugh. He would surprise me with things that he did all the time. He was smart and he was kind.”

“He was a part of our show that... I mean, everyone loved him. Everyone loved him. I loved him and he... It's just shocking. It's shocking. We were working on a project to do together that we were supposed to start. We had just been... Anyway, we're going to miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen Show and he will... “

“I think this is going to be a really... I don't know what I'm saying. Anyway, and to Justin, his husband, and to his family, I'm so sorry because we lost a good guy. He was a good guy and he and tWitch were so close.”

She also recalled his close bond with late DJ and executive producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, adding that the two are now “together dancing and laughing”.

“So now he and tWitch are together dancing and laughing. He's my producer, Matt Wright, and I never knew that someone could have such strong opinions about everything. One of my biggest pet peeves is when I'm at a You say you've got a couple appetizers, but I want it coursed out.”

“Don't bring everything to me at once. That annoys me so much. Like if you're at sushi and you order a bunch of things and all of a sudden it's like, they're coming at me and they're putting stuff down. And if I'm at a two-top table and they're boom, boom, boom, I'm at a two-top. And they'll come over like, oh, where should I put this? You tell me. You brought it over.”

She went on and said “There's so many things here. You have strong opinions about our Strong Opinions with Matt segment. It's a brand new segment. I hate it. Next we have Little Pauly right here. And oh, oh my. How do you like the food? Matt, crown all your pickles. It's me, Mario. I'm a gay. Hey. Wow. I had, I had no. Where did you two meet? Oh, that's a good story. No, it was a long time ago. Love at first sight.”

“You see a man fill out overalls like that. Mamma mia. If I have two electricians working on my show who wanted to make a statement about their relationship. So please welcome Curt and Bernie. Wow. It seems like you guys are really comfortable physically with each other. Yeah. Cause we're friends. That's what friends do.”

“Am I right? I mean, we spend so much time together. We work together. We have that time share together in Fire Island. We host our weekly RuPaul's Drag Race viewing parties. We also have a little side business where we sell homemade scented candles. It's a little passion project of ours.”

--IANS

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