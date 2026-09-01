September 01, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Egypt: Aerial display by Sarang helicopter team major highlight of El Alamein Air Show

Egypt: Aerial display by Sarang helicopter team major highlight of El Alamein Air Show

Cairo, Sept 1 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Egypt on Tuesday said that the aerial display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be a major highlight of the El Alamein Air Show, highlighting India’s growing defence capabilities and the depth of India-Egypt defence cooperation.

The Indian Embassy in Egypt hosted an event on India-Egypt defence collaboration and participation in the El Alamein Air Show, highlighting India’s growing defence capabilities and the depth of India-Egypt defence cooperation,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The aerial display by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team will be a major highlight of the airshow. The Commander and Pilots of the Sarang Display Team joined the press conference and spoke about the Advanced Light Helicopter used for the display and on their participation at the 2nd edition of the El Alamein International Airshow,” it added.

India’s Ambassador to Egypt, Suresh Reddy, was also present during the press event.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force has arrived at El Alamein, Egypt, to participate in the 2nd edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, scheduled from September 8 to 10.

“The Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force has arrived at El Alamein, Egypt. The team will participate in the 2nd edition of the El Alamein International Airshow, scheduled from 08 to 10 September 2026. Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured ALH Dhruv, Sarang will showcase precision, synchronisation and flying skills. The world’s only helicopter aerobatic display team, Sarang will enthral audiences with its signature aerial displays,” the Indian Air Force stated on X.

The indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV) is a twin-engine, multi-role, multi-mission new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class. The basic Helicopter is produced in skid and wheeled versions. Dhruv is “type –Certified” for Military operations by the Centre for Military Airworthiness Certification (CEMILAC) and civil operations by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

–IANS

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