October 17, 2026 9:01 AM हिंदी

Ebnoutalib ends Frankfurt’s home hoodoo with decisive Cologne strike

Ebnoutalib ends Frankfurt’s home hoodoo with decisive Cologne strike

Berlin, Oct 17 (IANS) Eintracht Frankfurt finally gave their home supporters a reason to celebrate, with Younes Ebnoutalib’s 77th-minute goal securing a hard-fought 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Cologne on Friday and ending a winless run on home soil dating back to March.

The result offered a timely response to Frankfurt’s humiliating 6-0 defeat against RB Leipzig last week, with the hosts showing greater resolve after a testing opening period.

Cologne threatened to spoil the occasion almost immediately. Marius Bulter broke through in the first minute after being released by Borna Sosa, but goalkeeper Noah Atubolu reacted sharply to deny him. The custodian, making his 100th Bundesliga appearance, was called upon again to keep out Bulter’s first-time effort from a free-kick situation in the 32nd minute.

Frankfurt gradually found their footing, with Fares Chaibi and Ebnoutalib testing the opposition defence. Cologne, however, remained dangerous on the counter, while Sebastian Sebulonsen came close to producing a spectacular opener with a looping volley that sailed over the crossbar.

The hosts raised the tempo after the interval, pressing higher and pinning Cologne back. Ritsu Doan helped drive the attack forward, delivering a dangerous cross that Lilian Brassier headed towards goal, only for the effort to be parried away. Chaibi subsequently missed another opportunity with a tame header.

With the contest threatening to end without a breakthrough, Ebnoutalib provided the decisive moment 13 minutes from time. Frankfurt won possession in an advanced position, and substitute Noel Aseko-Nkili linked up with the striker before setting him up for a composed right-footed finish into the near corner.

The goal proved sufficient to settle the contest, lifting Frankfurt to eighth in the standings with eight points from six matches. Cologne slipped to 11th with seven points and extended their winless away run to 16 league games, comprising six draws and 10 defeats.

Frankfurt will next visit Borussia Dortmund, while Cologne return home to face Schalke 04.

--IANS

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