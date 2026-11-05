EAM Jaishankar meets Guyanese Prez Irfaan Ali; announces credit line extension of $500 million

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda), Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026, where both nations announced an extension of a $500 million Line of Credit for the South American nation's public and defence infrastructure.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM Narendra Modi's visit in 2024. Announced extension of USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects."

"Signed agreements on supply & installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure & functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a landmark state visit to Guyana in November 2024 -- the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 56 years -- where he was conferred Guyana's highest national award, the "Order of Excellence".

The relationship between India and Guyana, ever since the independence of Guyana in May 1966, has been close and cordial with a high degree of understanding.

Last month, India's High Commissioner to Guyana Chinmoy Naik presented his credentials to Guyana President Irfaan Ali at an official ceremony in Georgetown. During the meeting, the two sides emphasised strengthening the multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana.

"During the bilateral interaction, the strengthening of the multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana was emphasised, while the need to tap the vast untapped potential in many fields was also underlined," the Indian High Commission in Guyana posted on X.

In August, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Guyana's independence and 60 years of India-Guyana diplomatic relations.

"Honoured to join the celebration for the 60th anniversary of Guyana's independence and 60 years of India–Guyana diplomatic relations. As Guyana commemorates the enduring values of freedom, dignity and justice, India reaffirms its commitment to a trusted and forward-looking partnership," MoS Margherita wrote on X.

He added that cooperation between the two countries, rooted in shared history and democratic values, continues to expand across energy, healthcare, digital innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

"We look forward to strengthening India-Guyana ties for the benefit of our peoples," he said.

In June, Guyana President Irfaan Ali wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest‑serving head of government in the history of India. He emphasised that India has strengthened its global voice and advanced bold developmental strides at home under PM Modi's leadership.

In response, PM Modi thanked President Irfaan Ali for his warm wishes and looked forward to continuing cooperation between India and Guyana for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

--IANS

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