EAM Jaishankar meets FMs of several SCO nations on sidelines of Bishkek summit

Bishkek, Sep 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met with counterparts from several nations on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on Tuesday, and discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The EAM met Foreign Ministers from China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the summit.

After meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, EAM Jaishankar took to X and posted: "Good to meet Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China today in Bishkek."

The engagement came weeks after EAM Jaishankar and Wang Yi held extensive discussions in Manila in July on bilateral relations, border stability and key regional and global developments.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the EAM also held brief interactions with both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"A quick catch-up with FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran and FM Sergei Lavrov of Russia on sidelines of SCO Summit 2026," he posted on X.

Last week, the EAM held a wide-ranging conversation with Lavrov, as the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, regional hotspots, global challenges and multilateral issues.

In May, EAM Jaishankar met Araghchi in New Delhi, where the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications, along with bilateral matters of mutual interest.

The External Affairs Minister also met Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Bishkek.

Sharing a picture of the two leaders exchanging a warm hug, EAM Jaishankar took to X and said, "Nice to meet Bakhtiyor Saidov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan in Bishkek today."

Last month, EAM Jaishankar and Saidov undertook a detailed review of bilateral strategic partnership during the latter's three-day visit to New Delhi.

"Great to meet my friend, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan. Undertook a detailed review of our Strategic Partnership, with particular focus on energy, infrastructure, trade, defence, education and culture. We also discussed key regional challenges and exchanged views on expanding our multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

The EAM also held talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, saying, "A good discussion on sidelines of SCO Summit with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan."

--IANS

scor/sd/