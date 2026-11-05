Dwayne Johnson: I have zero regrets

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has said he has “zero regrets” about not making it to the National Football League (NFL), describing the unfulfilled dream as “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

Reflecting on his football journey, the actor took to Instagram to share a video and said the setback instilled in him a lifelong hunger, determination and work ethic that went on to shape his career.

“You know, when you work so hard for a goal for many, many years, and that's the ticket out, that's the dream. Making it to the NFL meant I was going to make money, meant that we weren't going to live in trailer parks or apartments anymore, meant that I was going to buy my parents their first home, me buy my first home, my first car, and all that never happened,” Johnson said.

“It happened much later down the road when I turned 28, 27, 28, when I made it in the WWE, I was able to buy my parents their first home they ever lived in, buy my first home I ever lived in, buy my first car.”

She added: “Like, buy it, buy it, or I don't owe shit to anybody. But that came later, but for football, you know, that was the thing, and that was the ticket. And when I didn't make it to the NFL, it put a chip on my shoulder.”

“The roster in NFL, it's 53-man roster. I always say I was number 54. I was good, but just not good enough. So that put a chip on my shoulder, and not in any way like, oh, you know, making excuses. I didn't make it because politics or because of this or that. No, I didn't make it because that just was not in my cards”

Johnson then shared that a “guy named Warren Sapp came in and just blew the world away with his playing, and that meant, you know, moving me to the bench. Hack and gash. That's an inside joke.”

“He'll get it. But I do miss football. I miss those aspects of football. But I will tell you this about football. Even though I didn't make it to the NFL, two things. Number one, making it to the NFL was the best thing that ever happened for me, because it set me down a road and a path with a chip on my shoulder, and it's right there.”

The star then shared: “It will never go away. But it also created this hunger in me that never went away. And the other part about football that I really love and appreciate was the work ethic that it taught me. And back then, there was no NIL deals. You know, there was no millions and millions of dollars that these athletes are making these days, which I love.”

Johnson went on: “You know, as you guys know, I'm an advocate for, I want everybody to make as much money as they can at whatever it is you do. Just treat people right. Keep your word, work your ass off, take care of your family, pay your bills, and make as much money as you can. But for us back then in college, there was no NIL.”

The star said: “There was just, oh, you're broke. And that was the deal we had. So we had to hustle and do what we had to do. I'll leave it at that. But I do miss aspects of football. I have zero regrets.”

The Rock took to the caption section and wrote: “ Question in the comments was - do I miss football and do I have any regrets never making it to the @nfl. I always say making it to the NFL was the best thing that never happened for me. Invaluable lessons that I learned from failing, that also put a lifelong chip on my shoulder that has become my guardian angel. And at times my radical devil.”

“Dreams ain’t just for dreamers, but they also don’t always work out. And so much is truly out of our control. But what will always be in our control, is how we respond when life kicks you in the teeth. Wipe your blood away, move on, and keep putting in the work with your two hands. Scar tissue and calluses are life’s blessings.”

--IANS

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