Dwayne Johnson calls himself an ‘angry 58-year old DEA agent’ as he pens heartfelt note on his father’s birth anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson celebrated the birth anniversary of his late father Rocky Johnson. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with his father.

He also penned a long note in the caption, and called himself a DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent even though he was 15 years old at the time.

He wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday to the OG Rock, my pops Rocky Soulman Johnson. Raised me the best of his capacity, and with a very tough hand. My dad’s on my right, his training partner, Tracy is on my left. I’m 15yrs old here, always angry about something and never smiled much back then. But at least I looked like a 58yr old DEA agent and kickin’ puberty’s a**. Happy Birthday Soulman (sic)”.

Rocky Johnson, was a pioneering professional wrestler who helped pave the way for his son’s career in sports entertainment. He was born in Canada, and became one of the most prominent Black wrestlers of his generation.

He achieved a major milestone in 1983 when he and Tony Atlas became the first Black World Tag Team Champions in WWE history, then known as the WWF. Rocky’s wrestling career and larger-than-life persona had a profound influence on Dwayne, who later followed him into the ring and became The Rock. Their relationship was complex at times, with Dwayne openly acknowledging both his father’s influence and the challenges they faced. Rocky Johnson died in January 2020 at the age of 75.

The actor often expresses his love for his family on social media. Earlier, he turned songwriter to celebrate the extraordinary bond he shares with his daughters Tia, Jazzy and Simone. He opened up about the unconditional love, protection and lifelong support he hopes to give his girls.

--IANS

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--IANS

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