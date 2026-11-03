Dwayne Johnson beams with pride as daughter honours Polynesian culture

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson expressed pride in his daughter Jazzy and the dancers of Nonosina as they honoured Polynesian culture through their graceful storytelling movements in front of an audience of 33,000.

Calling himself a proud father and “Uncle Rock” to the young performers, the actor took to Instagram and encouraged them to remain humble, hungry and keep reaching for more.

Johnson wrote: “Very proud of my daughter, Jazzy and all of our @nonosina1965 dancers, upholding and honoring our Polynesian culture with their beautiful, and GRACEFUL storytelling movements at the @rosebowlstadium in front of 33,000 strong.

“The art is in our dance. The love is in our mana. Clearly I’m a very proud faced papa and “uncle Rock” to all these young ones - keep reaching for more, humble, hungry and every step along the way matters.”

He concluded: “Shout to @uclaathletics + @uclafootball for all the love - and stay undefeated and shout to the core lady bosses @tiana_nonosina @kay.faam @laurenhashianofficial for making it all happen with love, pride, discipline x Uncle Rock cheehooo.”

On the acting front, Johnson will next be seen in 'Jumanji: The Open World'. The upcoming installment will bring back Hart as Franklin Finbar, Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Sheldon Oberon and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse.

Jumanji, first released in 1995, was directed by Joe Johnston and based on Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 children's picture book. The film is the first installment in the Jumanji film series and stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

Johnson is a semi-retired professional wrestler. He is signed to WWE, where he performs on a part-time basis. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, he was integral to the World Wrestling Federation's development and success during the Attitude Era.

--IANS

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