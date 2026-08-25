Director Vignesh Srikanth: 'Once More' is based on a particular part of my personal life!

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Director Vignesh Srikanth, whose eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Once More', featuring actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, is slated to hit screens on Aug 28, has now disclosed that the film is based on a particular part of his personal life.

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, the director said, "This (the film) is a particular part of my personal life that I have made as a story for the big screens. I was in a very dark time. When I was in that time, the things that I went through -- somehow, I was able to see it as a particular point in cinema. I was able to turn it into a story."

He went on to say, "When I was changing it, I wanted to turn it into a hopeful film. That's what this film is about."

Stating that they wanted to make the point that somehow, eventually, everything will turn out better, the director said, "That's why we went with the title, 'Once More'. Somehow, everything will turn out better."

"The three years that I wrote this film, the two years that I waited for this film, I was able to turn it into a film. This is my memory of that thing. When I see this, I feel very fulfilled.I feel very happy. What's in this film is my heart. What's in this film is my passion," he said.

For the unaware, 'Once More' is to hit screens worldwide on August 28 this year.

The film, which features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, will also feature model turned actress Sona Olickal in a pivotal role.

The film has been in the news for a number of reasons. Most significantly, the film will mark the Tamil debut of celebrated Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is best known for his chartbuster songs in films like 'Hridayam' and 'Hi Nanna'.

'Once More' has a brilliant technical team backing it up. Cinematography for the film is by gifted cameraman Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film has been handled by Nash while Raj Kamal has helmed the department of art direction.

Lyrics for the songs, a couple of which have already emerged chartbusters, are by Vignesh Srikanth. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while dances in the film have been choreographed by Apsar. The film has had its sound design handled by Renjith Venugopal while Arun Sangameshwar has performed the duties of a colorist.

Harish Durairaj has served as the film's executive producer while Vijay MP has played the role of the creative producer in this unit.

The film has been produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banner of Million Dollar Studios.

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IANS

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