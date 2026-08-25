August 25, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

Director Vignesh Srikanth: 'Once More' is based on a particular part of my personal life!

Director Vignesh Srikanth: 'Once More' is based on a particular part of my personal life! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Director Vignesh Srikanth, whose eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Once More', featuring actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, is slated to hit screens on Aug 28, has now disclosed that the film is based on a particular part of his personal life.

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film, the director said, "This (the film) is a particular part of my personal life that I have made as a story for the big screens. I was in a very dark time. When I was in that time, the things that I went through -- somehow, I was able to see it as a particular point in cinema. I was able to turn it into a story."

He went on to say, "When I was changing it, I wanted to turn it into a hopeful film. That's what this film is about."

Stating that they wanted to make the point that somehow, eventually, everything will turn out better, the director said, "That's why we went with the title, 'Once More'. Somehow, everything will turn out better."

"The three years that I wrote this film, the two years that I waited for this film, I was able to turn it into a film. This is my memory of that thing. When I see this, I feel very fulfilled.I feel very happy. What's in this film is my heart. What's in this film is my passion," he said.

For the unaware, 'Once More' is to hit screens worldwide on August 28 this year.

The film, which features Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar in the lead, will also feature model turned actress Sona Olickal in a pivotal role.

The film has been in the news for a number of reasons. Most significantly, the film will mark the Tamil debut of celebrated Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, who is best known for his chartbuster songs in films like 'Hridayam' and 'Hi Nanna'.

'Once More' has a brilliant technical team backing it up. Cinematography for the film is by gifted cameraman Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film has been handled by Nash while Raj Kamal has helmed the department of art direction.

Lyrics for the songs, a couple of which have already emerged chartbusters, are by Vignesh Srikanth. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while dances in the film have been choreographed by Apsar. The film has had its sound design handled by Renjith Venugopal while Arun Sangameshwar has performed the duties of a colorist.

Harish Durairaj has served as the film's executive producer while Vijay MP has played the role of the creative producer in this unit.

The film has been produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banner of Million Dollar Studios.

--

IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India, South Korea discuss avenues to strengthen cultural ties

India, South Korea discuss avenues to strengthen cultural ties

Haryana: PM-KUSUM beneficiaries share how the scheme lowered their electricity bills

Haryana: PM-KUSUM beneficiaries share how the scheme lowered their electricity bills

North Delhi Strikers edge past East Delhi Riders by three wickets in the women's section of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: DPL

Women’s DPL 2026: North Delhi Strikers edge past East Delhi Riders by three wickets

India and New Zealand discuss expanding military engagement

India and New Zealand discuss expanding military engagement

Gujarat sets a benchmark, cuts carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes in a year

Gujarat sets a benchmark, cuts carbon emissions by 49.79 million tonnes in a year

Joe Root ‘really hacked off’ as Brydon Carse incident overshadows England’s victory over Pakistan in the for the second Test. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

Root ‘really hacked off’ as Carse incident overshadows England’s Pakistan victory

Abhay Verma shares his experience of sitting inside cockpit of MIG-21: What a machine, it is meant to kill or diminish

Abhay Verma shares his experience of sitting inside cockpit of MIG-21: What a machine, it is meant to kill or diminish

'For me the squad is closed': Jose Mourinho shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk. Photo credit: Real Madrid FC

'For me the squad is closed': Mourinho shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk

Rain threat looms large over Colombo on Day 4 of Sri Lanka v India match in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: Rain threat looms large over Colombo on Day 4 of SL vs IND match

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘THE VVAAN’ promises a visually enticing folklore

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘THE VVAAN’ promises a visually enticing folklore