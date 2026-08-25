August 26, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

Director Kuku Kohli passes away at 77, Ashoke Pandit, others offer condolences

Director Kuku Kohli passes away at 77, Ashoke Pandit, others offer condolences

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Director Kuku Kohli passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) President Abhay Sinha, confirmed the news of his demise, as he mourned his loss.

Abhay said in a statement, “Sad and shocking. Director Kuku Kohli passed away today at Kokilaben Hospital. May Waheguruji bless the departed soul”.

Producer-director Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback picture with the late director. He wrote in the caption, “Will miss you Kuku ji. Om Shanti”.

Kuku Kohli had been admitted to the hospital two days ago after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani. He also has two children, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

He made his directorial debut with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ in 1991. The film marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and also featured Aruna Irani.

He subsequently directed popular films such as Baadshah, and Hulchul, working with leading stars and exploring themes of romance, family, friendship and action. His films were often known for their emotional storytelling, memorable music and mainstream appeal. Although his directorial output became less frequent over time, Kohli remains associated with an important period in Bollywood when music-driven romantic dramas and action entertainers dominated the industry. His work helped launch and shape several prominent careers in Hindi cinema.

The film's opening sequence, featuring Devgn balancing between two moving motorcycles, went on to become closely associated with the actor's arrival in Hindi cinema. Over the years, he directed several films and worked with a number of prominent names in the industry.

--IANS

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