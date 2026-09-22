Delhi-NCR to remain dry as IMD forecasts clear skies; mercury to touch 34 degree Celsius

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The national Capital is likely to witness clear skies and relatively pleasant weather on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a minimum temperature of around 24 degree Celsius and a maximum of nearly 34 degree Celsius.

According to the weather agency, Delhi is expected to remain largely dry throughout the day, marking a change from the cloudy conditions and occasional showers witnessed recently. The forecast of clearer skies could provide some relief from the persistent humidity experienced across the city over the past few weeks.

The relative humidity is likely to remain around 60 per cent, while weather conditions are expected to be generally comfortable for residents. However, temperatures are likely to rise during the afternoon before easing later in the day.

Among the weather stations in the national Capital, Palam is likely to record a minimum temperature of around 23 degree Celsius. Lodi Road and Ayanagar may register minimum temperatures of 24.3 degree Celsius and 24.2 degree Celsius, respectively.

The Ridge could witness a comparatively cooler morning, with the minimum temperature expected to settle at around 22.5 degree Celsius.

While Delhi-NCR is likely to remain dry on Tuesday, several other parts of the country are expected to experience rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days due to a weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha is likely to witness some of the most intense weather activity as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal becomes more organised. The system is expected to move towards the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast and reach the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal near the coast around the morning of September 23.

The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on September 23. A similar red alert has been issued for Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada for September 24.

Rainfall is expected to remain active across Odisha until September 27, with different districts placed under red, orange and yellow alerts depending on the anticipated intensity of rainfall.

Kerala is also likely to experience wet conditions during the week. Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast in several areas between September 21 and 25, while isolated heavy showers are possible in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

The IMD has advised residents in areas vulnerable to waterlogging and landslides to remain alert and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

Weather activity is also expected to increase across parts of the Northeast and eastern India. Assam and Meghalaya may experience thunderstorms and lightning on September 22, followed by heavy rainfall between September 23 and 25.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could witness thunderstorms, lightning and squally conditions on September 22. Heavy rainfall is likely in these areas on September 23 and 24, while very heavy showers are possible on September 25.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to see increased rainfall activity from September 24, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squall-like conditions. Similar weather is likely to develop over West Uttar Pradesh from September 25.

In contrast, Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, is unlikely to receive significant rainfall on Tuesday. The region is expected to remain predominantly dry as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from northwest India.

However, weather conditions could become more active towards the end of the week, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and squall-like conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi between September 25 and 27.

The developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to remain the primary factor influencing rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several parts of the country in the coming days.

--IANS

jk/rad