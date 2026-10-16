Delhi Dynamites seal Super 6 berth, Punjab AeroStrikers sweep Rajasthan Spikers in VCL

Noida, Oct 16 (IANS) Punjab AeroStrikers registered a dominant 3-0 victory over Rajasthan Spikers in the opening fixture of the day at the Volleyball Champions League (VCL), winning all three sets to make a strong start at Noida Indoor Stadium.

Punjab AeroStrikers maintained control throughout the contest, winning the first set 21-16. They carried their momentum into the second set, producing another assured performance to secure a 21-16 win and take a commanding 2-0 lead. The AeroStrikers continued to put pressure on their opponents in the third set and eventually sealed the match with a 21-15 victory, completing a straight-sets sweep.

Despite the defeat, Rajasthan Spikers' Amit Ranta was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance, while Punjab AeroStrikers' Vipul Kumar received the Impact Player award for his contribution to the team's victory.

Vipul Kumar received his award from Vishwas Bansal, CEO, VCL while Amit Ranta received his award from Ranvir Singh, former Indian international volleyball player and Arjuna Awardee.

Speaking after the match, Vipul Kumar said, “It feels great to contribute to the team's victory. We came into the match with a clear plan and focused on executing it well in all three sets. The team showed good coordination, supported each other on the court and maintained its intensity throughout the contest. Winning in straight sets is a massive positive for us.”

*Delhi Dynamites vs Tamil Titans*

Delhi Dynamites secured a 2-1 victory over Tamil Titans to book their place in the Super 6 stage of the Volleyball Champions League (VCL), holding their nerve in two closely contested sets before the Titans fought back to win the third.

Both teams started strongly, producing an intense battle in the opening set. However, Delhi Dynamites kept their composure in the closing stages to edge past the Titans 21-20 and take the lead. The Dynamites carried their momentum into the second set, where the contest remained equally competitive. They once again held their nerve in the crucial moments to clinch the set 21-19 and establish a 2-0 lead.

Tamil Titans showed resilience in the third set and stepped up their performance to register a 21-15 win. However, the late fightback was not enough to prevent Delhi Dynamites from sealing the match 2-1 and securing qualification for the Super 6 stage.

Delhi Dynamites' Abdul Salam was adjudged Player of the Match for his contribution to the victory. He received the award from Kulwant Baliyan, Founder of the Volleyball Champions League. His teammate Himanshu Tyagi was named the Impact Player and received his award from Akshay Chaudhary, an international handball player.

Speaking after the match, Abdul Salam said, “It feels great to help the team qualify for the Super 6 stage. Tamil Titans put up a strong fight, especially in the first two sets, and we knew we had to stay focused and make the most of the important points. The team showed great fighting spirit and coordination under pressure. Although we lost the third set, we stayed positive and got the job done. We are happy with the win and will look to carry this momentum into the next stage of the tournament.”

With Delhi Dynamites securing the final qualification spot, the six teams advancing to the Super 6 stage are Tamil Titans, Ayodhya Garjan, Emperia Marathas, Haryana Hurricanes, Punjab AeroStrikers and Delhi Dynamites. The qualified teams will now look to build on their performances as the competition enters its next phase.

The Super 6 stage begins on Friday, October 16.