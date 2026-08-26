Cyndi Lauper, Oprah, Paul McCartney and stars mourn Dolly Parton: No one like her

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) As Dolly Parton passed away aged 80, names such as Cyndi Lauper, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Rod Stewart, Goldie Hawn and Ethan Hawke to name a few have paid heartfelt tributes to the country legend, remembering her immense talent, generosity, warmth and lasting impact.

Cyndi Lauper wrote: “It’s hard for me to imagine the world without Dolly. Dolly’s heart was as big as her talent. She was not only a great singer/song writer/actress/TV star, Dolly also lived her art. She used her art, her fame and her money to help so many people. I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve thought to myself, “What would Dolly do?” She was a great role model for all of us.”

Lauper hopes Parton is in a place with “Carl, her Mom and Dad and all her loved ones who’ve passed. She will be so missed. Rest in Peace Dolly.”

Oprah Winfrey wrote: “One of my fondest memories with @dollyparton: Having a hoot and a holler while wearing Bob Mackie gowns on her show Dolly.”

“This girl from the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee dreamed a life and then lived a life bigger than she could have ever imagined, giving so generously to others in ways we saw and ways we didn’t.

Oprah said that there’s no one like Dolly.

“No one like her. She brought the light, and we are all better because she was here.God bless you, Dolly—you earned your wings,” she added.

Sir Rod Stewart said that he is “absolutely floored” after knowing bout the “Jolene” hitmaker’s passing.

“I’ve just gotten over Bonnie leaving us RIP my darling Dolly,” he added.

Paul Mccartney called Parton a “maginificent star”.

“The magnificent star Dolly Parton has died and it is so sad. She was such a wonderful woman. I first met her in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry where she had been playing with the country star Porter Wagoner and was about to start her solo career.”

Mccartney added: “She was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed. Her songwriting, her singing and her philanthropy were unrivaled in the world of country music and it is hard to imagine living in a world without Dolly.”

“She was a very clever business woman who understood the value of her music and, most importantly, the effect that she had on the people of the world. There was no greater honour for me than to have her sing my song Let It Be and, even though I only made a small contribution to it, I am so honoured that she did it. I am so proud to have known her and admire her unique talents. Thanks Dolly for the beautiful music you gave me and the whole world. We will always love you, god bless and rest in peace. You were the best.”

Veteran star Goldie Hawn recalled the first time she met Parton.

“This was the first day I met Dolly. She was a ray of light! Even then, she was lit up like an angel, a joyful, celestial being. Dolly blessed us all for generations to come. Rest, dear Angel, and, as you said, keep the angels creating music and singing in the heavens,” Hawn wrote.

Actor Ethan Hawke described Parton as “a woman of integrity.”

“I got to meet Dolly Parton, and everything everyone is saying about her was true. Deep, serious, playful, loving, wise…. A woman of integrity. A North Star. She knew how to make a positive impact and have a laugh while doing it. I left her presence lighter and charged to be better,” he wrote.

Sia mentioned: “An honor and a privilege, you will be sorely missed, legend. Oh Dolly. - here I am.

Actor Mike Myers said that “a young me to the left of an American Genius. #ripdolly you will be missed.”

Kelly Clarkson said that Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, seen, and welcomed as if you were old friends.

“I will miss her heart and her voice as I am sure millions will. What an incredible gift and talent she was and still is with an amazing catalogue of art she has left behind for all of us,” Clarkson said.

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. She died after a brief battle with cancer.

--IANS

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