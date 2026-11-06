Conway ruled out of ODIs against India with concussion; Kelly called in

Wellington, Nov 6 (IANS) Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remaining ODIs against India after sustaining a concussion while fielding during Tuesday's training session, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Conway and Matt Henry collided while attempting a catch during the training at Eden Park. Both players were immediately treated by medical staff on-site and received head injury assessments.

As a result, Conway was initially ruled out of the opening ODI.

NZC said Henry, however, has been cleared of concussion and is in contention to return to New Zealand's XI for the second ODI.

Batter Nick Kelly, who was selected for ODIs four and five, will assemble with the squad on Friday in Wellington to replace Conway.

Conway is the latest addition to New Zealand's list of injured players, with batters Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra having already been ruled out of the five-match ODI series with hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Dale Phillips will replace Kelly in the New Zealand A squad for the final four day match against India A starting on Saturday.

Fresh from a 3-2 T20I series win, India began the ODI leg of their New Zealand tour with five wicket win Aukland on Wednesday.

The second takes place on Saturday in Wellington at Hnry Stadium.

New Zealand squad (games 1-3): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

New Zealand squad (games 4 and 5): Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young

--IANS

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