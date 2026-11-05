Chris Hemsworth relives childhood memories with father as he enjoys training sessions with his own kids

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his childhood training with his father and sharing how he is now creating similar moments with his own children.

Calling fatherhood a blessing, the actor on Instagram said life had come full circle as he found himself stepping into his father's shoes and passing on the same lessons to his kids.

Hemsworth took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself teaching his kids boxing.

He wrote as the caption: “Kids club Keep ’em moving! Some of my fondest childhood memories are training with my dad. I remember being so eager to learn, constantly asking, “Dad, show me this! Show me that!” Feels like yesterday.”

“Now, all these years later, I find myself in his shoes, sharing those same moments with my own kids. Funny how life comes full circle. Time flies. What a blessing fatherhood is @evanpaterakis,” Hemsworth added.

Hemsworth began dating Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky in early 2010. They married in 2010. The couple have a daughter, India Rose, born in May 2012 and twin sons, born in March 2014.

Hemsworth rose to prominence playing Kim Hyde in the Australian television series Home and Away before beginning a film career in Hollywood.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth starred as Thor in the 2011 film of the same name and reprised the role in several subsequent installments, which made him one of the world's highest-paid actors.

His other film roles include the action films Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Red Dawn, Blackhat, Men in Black: International, Extraction, Extraction 2, A Perfect Getaway, Ghostbusters, The Cabin in the Woods, Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Transformers One.

His latest work includes Crime 101, a crime thriller film, which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry. It is written and directed by Bart Layton, based on the 2020 novella by Don Winslow.

The film also features Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

Hemsworth is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday. The film is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

--IANS

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