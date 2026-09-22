Chiranjeevi pens note of gratitude as he completes 48 years in film industry

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Megastar Chiranjeevi, who completes 48 years in the film industry on Tuesday, has now penned a note of gratitude to his producers, directors, co-artistes, technical experts and his fans.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen the post of gratitude, Chiranjeevi said, " 22 September 1978. The cinematic journey that began on that day has now completed 48 springs today. In these 48 years, I have portrayed so many characters. I have witnessed so many victories. I have received so many awards and honors."

He then went on to say, "In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors, technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you—my heartfelt gratitude. It is your collective support that has placed me at this level today."

The actor said, "But greater than all those victories… is the love you have shown me. More valuable than all those honors… is the place you have given me in your hearts.To every fan who has considered me a family member and showered me with such unparalleled love and affection—my heartfelt thanks. On that day, "Chiranjeevi" was the name I took. Today, with your love, it has become my eternal identity. To your love, to your fandom, with eternal gratitude..."

On the work front, actor Chiranjeevi is currently playing the lead in director Bobby Kolli's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Kaaka'. In fact, the actor had only recently disclosed the name of the character he plays in the film.

Participating in an event that was held recently, Chiranjeevi, during the course of his speech, had revealed that he would be playing a character called Kadiri Kalidas in the film.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that while 'Kaaka' has been envisioned as a high-intensity action entertainer, it will also feature a strong emotional and family-oriented narrative, making the protagonist’s character arc one of its key attractions.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had started its most recent schedule on September 7 this year.

KVN Productions, which is producing the film, had, a few days ago, announced the title of the film through a title teaser and revealed that the film would hit screens on January 13 next year.

--IANS

Mkr/