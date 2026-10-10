October 11, 2026 12:09 AM हिंदी

China's Zheng scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round

China's Zheng Qinwen scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round. Photo credit: Xinhua

Wuhan, Oct 10 (IANS) China's Zheng Qinwen could meet top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the Wuhan Open after the singles draw was revealed Saturday, while Wang Xiyu and Wang Xinyu were drawn against each other in an all-Chinese first-round match.

Zheng will open against American Ann Li, with Sabalenka awaiting the winner after receiving a first-round bye. Zheng has won just one of their nine previous meetings.

This week, Zheng Qinwen defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-2 here on Saturday to reach the China Open women's singles final for the first time, while home veteran Zhang Shuai and the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova advanced to the women's doubles final.

Zheng, a wild card, broke 13th seed Mertens in the second game, but the Belgian broke back in the seventh to level at 4-4. After a tight finish to the opening set, Zheng prevailed 7-5 before taking control of the second to seal the victory. The result marked Zheng's best performance at the event and made her the first home player in tournament history to reach the singles final.

The Wuhan Open is the final WTA 1000 event of the season. Sabalenka and second seed Jessica Pegula were drawn in opposite halves, with Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva also in the field. The top eight seeds received first-round byes, reports Xinhua.

Four of the five Chinese players in the main draw landed in the top half alongside Sabalenka. Wild card Wang Xiyu, the Asian Games champion, leads Wang Xinyu 2-1 in their previous WTA meetings. The winner will next face American Iva Jovic or Slovakia's Mia Pohankova.

Zhang Shuai, the 37-year-old veteran, will open against ninth seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion.

Guo Hanyu is the only Chinese player in the bottom half and opens against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Pegula, who also received a first-round bye, could next meet Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. Italy's Jasmine Paolini will open against the Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek, while the Philippines' Alexandra Eala will face a qualifier.

In qualifying, Chinese wild card Shi Han rallied past top seed Peyton Stearns 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the final round. Yuan Yue lost to Caty McNally of the United States 6-2, 6-3, while Zhu Lin withdrew.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Three Indians rescued from attacked vessel in Black Sea leave Romania for home: Embassy

Three Indians rescued from attacked vessel in Black Sea leave Romania for home: Embassy

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title in the 2026 World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash in Beijing on Saturday. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's Wang/Kuai claim women's doubles title at WTT China Smash

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

'Completely false’: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib manager rejects claims of police-protester clash

India, Africa share deep linkages built on Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy: EAM Jaishankar

India, Africa share deep linkages built on Global South solidarity, strategic autonomy: EAM Jaishankar

China's Zheng Qinwen scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round. Photo credit: Xinhua

China's Zheng scheduled to face top seed Sabalenka in Wuhan Open second round

Max Verstappen takes maiden pole as Hamilton misses out in the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on Saturday. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: Verstappen takes maiden pole in Singapore GP as Hamilton misses out

Your heroics place you in ranks of Indian troops who liberated Holy Land: Herzog writes to Capt Smit Machchhar

Your heroics place you in ranks of Indian troops who liberated Holy Land: Israel Prez writes to Capt Smit Machchhar

Prithviraaj Yodhas clinch stunning win over Chero Archers; Mighty Marathas register first victory on Day 3 of Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Prithviraaj Yodhas clinch stunning win over Chero Archers; Mighty Marathas register first victory (Ld)

India stands with Government and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar

India stands with govt and people of Panama following earthquake: EAM Jaishankar