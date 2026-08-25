Chhaya Kadam reveals she learnt Bengali for her role in 'Gandhari': It added a new dimension

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Chhaya Kadam, who will be seen essaying a crucial role in Taapsee Pannu-led 'Gandhari', revealed that she learnt Bengali for her character in her next.

She added that she enjoyed the process immensely and it made the entire journey even more memorable for her.

The 'Laapataa Ladies' actress said, “For this character, I had the opportunity to learn Bengali, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It added a new dimension to the character and made the journey even more memorable for me."

After delivering some noteworthy performances in movies such as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Jhund' and 'Laapataa Ladies', Chhaya is all set to push herself yet again as a performer with 'Gandhari'.

Meanwhile, Taapsee, who will be playing the lead in the movie, revealed that the role turned out to be extremely physically challenging for her; however, she was constantly inspired by the resilience.

Looking back on her journey in 'Gandhari', Taapsee shared, “What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction, and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in."

"Reuniting with Kanika as well as Netflix once again was incredibly special- over the years, we've built a creative partnership rooted in trust and a shared love for telling stories about complex, compelling women. Bringing this film to life with Devashish and such a talented ensemble cast made the experience all the more rewarding. I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience Gandhari on September 3,” she went on to add.

Along with Tapsee and Chhaya, the core cast of the project further stars Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam in significant roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Devashish Makhija,'Gandhari', has been written and produced by Kanika Dhillon.

'Gandhari' is expected to premiere on streaming gaint Netflix on September 3 this year.

--IANS

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