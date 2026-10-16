'Character is just as important as talent,' says head coach Fernandes ahead of FIFA U-15 World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India's U-15 men's football team head coach Bibiano Fernandes believes building strong character is as important as developing footballing ability, as the young side prepares for the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, from October 22 to 31.

With India set to face teams from different footballing backgrounds, Fernandes wants his players to focus not only on their performances on the pitch but also on developing the discipline, humility and mindset required to progress in the game.

"First and foremost, focus on becoming a good human being, because character is just as important as talent," Fernandes told the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The coach believes that creating the right environment for young players is essential to their development. He wants the squad to feel comfortable expressing themselves, asking questions and making decisions, while understanding that mistakes are a natural part of the learning process.

Fernandes also emphasised the importance of establishing a clear playing identity, with the team working towards being confident in possession, aggressive while defending and disciplined in its overall approach.

"We want the players to establish a clear idea of the way we are going to play both in and out of possession. Our objective is to develop a team that is brave in possession, aggressive in defending, and disciplined," he said.

The tournament will provide India with an opportunity to test its progress against opponents with contrasting styles and tactical approaches. Fernandes wants the players to remain committed to their principles while adapting to different match situations.

"For us, the most important thing is to have a clear idea of the way we are going to play but also the tactical flexibility to adapt to different opponents and match situations," he added.

India have been placed in Group K alongside Bahrain, Cameroon, Grenada, Laos and Senegal. The Blue Colts will begin their qualification campaign against Laos at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku on October 24, with kick-off scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.

--IANS

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