Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India and Japan have agreed to accelerate cooperation in the areas of niche, underwater and missile technologies while affirming the need for early conclusion of Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement (MSRA) for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities.

Delivering a press statement with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, following their 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo, Singh said that they discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. He also thanked Koizumi, Motegi and their delegations for the warm hospitality accorded to him and EAM Jaishankar during their visit to Japan.

"We agreed to accelerate cooperation in the areas of niche, underwater and missile technologies. We affirmed the need for early conclusion of Maritime Ship Repair Arrangement for reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities and decided to enhance cooperation in mine counter-measure capabilities. We had the opportunity today to share our views on important issues, regional and global, and concurred on the need for the peaceful resolution of disputes in consonance with international law," the Defence Minister stated.

Singh termed 2026 significant for India and Japan as both nations will lay the foundation for celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2027.

"As two thriving democracies in Asia, we are pursuing a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This year is significant for both India and Japan as we lay the foundation for celebrating 75 years of the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 2027. This is an important relationship for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

He said that they noted the progress of the growing defence and security partnership between India and Japan in line with the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation signed in August 2025.

"We expressed satisfaction at the first-ever participation by Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft during the Japan-India Air Force exercise, Veer Guardian 26, held in India. And we welcome the convening of the third India-Japan Defence Industries Forum in Tokyo on 13th October, 2026. Discussions on ongoing cooperation in the air and space domain awareness were also progressed."

Singh mentioned that both sides expressed expectations for an early consideration of the Unicorn-related agreements and looked forward to further strengthening defence industrial cooperation under the framework of Design with Japan and Make in India.

"Taking forward the recently signed memorandum of arrangement on maritime security cooperation, we concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete cooperation, including in the fields of maritime and air domain awareness, search and rescue, and information-sharing agreements. We expressed our expectations for an early consideration of the Unicorn-related agreements and looked forward to further strengthening our defence industrial cooperation under the framework of Design with Japan and Make in India."

--IANS

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