Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) As we celebrate 'World Men's Day' on November 19, actress Soha Ali Khan shared 5 reasons why one should celebrate being a man. On Thursday, Soha dropped a video, spelling out the various benefits of being born a man in this male-dominated society.

The first reason the 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared was that, "Nobody has ever asked you, 'but how will you balance work and family?' Not at a wedding, not in a work situation, not in an interview, never."

Her second season was, "You are the default setting. So for decades, drugs and doses have been tested mostly on men. Crash test dummies were built on the average male body. The world was literally measured for you."

Soha also pointed out the different standards society has for men and women.

"You load the dishwasher once, you're a hands-on dad, change a diaper twice, and you are literally the poster boy for equal parenting."

Soha's fourth reason was a little hilarious. "Your pocket actually fits a phone. Bus," she added.

On a more serious note, the 'Chhorii 2' actress pointed out how men are constantly expected to always be okay.

Shedding light on the mental health condition of men in the country, she added, "Men in India live about three years less than women. Nearly three out of four people who die by suicide in India are men. 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', I feel, is a slogan that has been doing a lot of damage for a very long time."

Soha added that while men are taught to fix things such as a light bulb and Wi-Fi, they are not taught how to fix themselves.

"So reason five, you are allowed not to be okay. You're allowed to ask for help. You're allowed to see the doctor before that chest pain becomes more," she concluded.

For the unversed, Soha also revealed that 'World Men's Day' coincides with 'World Toilet Day'.

Soha's sister, Saba Patadi, commented on the post, saying, "Wellsaid... Toilet day?? Call your father ...ask how's hes doing . Call the maid ask if the toilet is clean??;) Kidding. Happy Men's day!"

--IANS

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