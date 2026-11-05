Campbell returns as Forde, Jangoo, Mangru hand maiden West Indies central contracts

St. John’s (Antigua), Nov 5 (IANS) Opener John Campbell has won back a West Indies central contract for the first time since 2019, while Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo and Mandy Mangru have been handed their maiden international retainers, as Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled its contracted players for the 2026/27 season on Thursday.

Campbell’s return follows a memorable 2025/26 season. He hit his first Test hundred -- 115 against India in New Delhi -- and returned to the ODI side after a six-year gap. He marked that return by hitting 101 off 68 balls against India in Guwahati in September this year.

He is joined on the list by three first-timers. Seamer Forde has taken more powerplay wickets than any other West Indies bowler in both white-ball formats over the past year -- 10 scalps in T20Is and six wickets in ODIs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jangoo struck 233 against Sri Lanka in Antigua in June. His 401-run partnership with Roston Chase in that innings is a world record for the sixth-wicket partnership in Tests.

Interestingly, on the day CWI chose to announce its central contracts, Jangoo remained unbeaten on 111 on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet, including sharing a 131-run fourth-wicket stand with Kevin Wickham (61).

On the women’s side, Mandy, a member of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England, gets her first international contract. CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said every deal was tied to a clear goal.

“Every one of these contracts is tied to a job in front of us. For the men, the first job is the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in February, and we go there with every intention of making it through.

“For the women, it is the Pakistan ODIs in December, which give us the chance to earn automatic qualification for the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Matthew, Amir and Mandy have earned their places in that work, and John has earned his way back,” he said in a statement.

In all, 15 men and 15 women have received senior retainers, and three more men have been given development contracts. All the deals run from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027. The three captains, Shai Hope (ODI and T20I), Chase (Test) and Hayley Matthews, remain at the heart of the group.

Keacy Carty, Chase, Justin Greaves and Jomel Warrican are entering the final year of two-year deals, as are Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry among the women. Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste and Vitel Lawes have been handed development contracts.

All three have already represented the West Indies, and the deals are also the first international contracts for Auguste and Lawes. CWI, though, hasn’t mentioned the exact retainer amount slabs, though it did say in September about implementing a 25 percent pay cut for international players as part of financial restructuring.

“Development contracts bring players into the international set-up, where we can support them most closely and guide their progress. They are in contention for selection now. This gives them the best environment to keep growing while they compete for places,” added Bascombe.

The women’s team will take on Pakistan in December under interim head coach Andre Coley. CWI added that players without international contracts remain eligible for selection across all West Indies teams. The Men’s Academy cohort and regional women’s contracts for 2026-27 will be announced separately.

Contracted players:

Senior men: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase (Test captain), Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (ODI and T20I captain), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Men’s development: Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Vitel Lawes.

Senior women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (captain), Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

--IANS

nr/bsk/