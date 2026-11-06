November 06, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

CABI names 17-member women's squad for Nepal T20Is

CABI names 17-member women’s squad for Nepal T20Is

Gurugram, Nov 6 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced a 17-member Indian women’s squad for the upcoming five-match bilateral T20 series against Nepal.

The reigning world champions will compete in the “Women’s T20 Cricket Series for the Visually Impaired” from December 2 to 8 here at The Ball Park Cricket Ground.

The series marks an important milestone in the journey of the Indian women’s cricket team for the Blind, as the World Champions return to international action on home soil.

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman (CABI), said, "This bilateral series against Nepal will give our players valuable international match experience and help strengthen women’s blind cricket in India. We sincerely thank IIFL Home Finance Limited for its support in creating more opportunities for our players to compete and grow."

The bilateral series will see India and Nepal face off once again following their memorable encounter in the inaugural Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, where India overcame Nepal to lift the historic title. With both teams returning to the field, the five-match series promise competitive cricket, spirited performances, and another opportunity for the players to showcase their talent on the international stage, while building greater visibility and recognition for women’s blind cricket in India.

Ahead of the bilateral series, the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind will undergo an intensive coaching camp in Gurugram beginning November 16, 2026.

The camp will focus on cricketing skills, fitness and conditioning, tactical preparation, team combinations, and match readiness for the five-match T20 series.

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of IIFL Home Finance, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India towards fostering an inclusive sporting ecosystem and creating meaningful opportunities for persons with visual impairment.

Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, IIFL Home Finance Limited, said, “India’s world champion women’s blind cricket team demonstrates what talent and determination can achieve when given the right opportunities and guidance. Through our CSR partnership with Samarthanam Trust, we are proud to support a platform that enables these athletes to compete, grow and inspire more women to take up the sport.”

--IANS

bc/

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