October 17, 2026 1:49 AM हिंदी

BWF World Juniors: Jagsher Singh Khangurra bags a bronze in boys' singles

Jagsher Singh Khangurra bags a bronze in boys' singles section after losing in the semifinals of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt. Photo credit: BWF

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Jagsher Singh Khangurra bagged the bronze medal in the ongoing BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2026 in Cairo, Egypt, after he went down in the boys' singles semifinal to Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia on Friday.

Khangurra fought back after losing the opening game to force a decider, but Wardhana’s attacking prowess proved too good for the Indian as he went down 6-15, 15-13, 3-15 in 49 minutes.

This will be India’s seventh bronze in the individual championships, taking the overall tally to 13 medals, including one gold and five silver.

Punjab youngster Jagsher Singh Khangurra is a former under-17 national champion and Asian medallist in his age-group. He came into prominence with a medal in the under-15 nationals two years back and has since gone from strength to strength, turning his casual interest in the game into a passion and a possible career option.

After getting initial training at an academy in Bahadurgarh and then at the Uday Pawar Academy in Mumbai, Jagsher Singh has been associated with the Centre of Excellence in Bangalore under former national coach Vimal Kumar for the last two years.

Ranked 8th in the Under-19 boys' singles section as of September 22, 2026, Jagsher Singh achieved his best-ever ranking of No.1 in the under-17 boys' singles section at the national level in the week starting January 11, 2026.

Jagsher, who took to badminton at the age of seven and left his home at 11 to join the academy in Bahadurgarh, has so far won six medals in international tournaments and has established himself as one of the best young shuttlers in the country.

Jagsher, whose parents are both government school teachers, is the first person from his family to take up badminton.

Jagsher Singh assured himself of a medal in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships after he came from a game down to beat Yuan-Syue Jhuang of Chinese Taipei to reach the boys' singles semifinal in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Jagsher Singh, who hails from Nabha town in Punjab, defeated Jhuang 6-15, 17-15, 15-12 in 48 minutes to become the ninth boys' singles player from India to finish on the podium.

--IANS

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