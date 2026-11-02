November 03, 2026 2:19 AM हिंदी

Britney Spears alleges mistreatment against her family, says she will find a new family

Britney Spears alleges mistreatment against her family, says she will find a new family

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears, who is known for her bold statements and takes, has levelled some serious allegations against her family.

She recently took to her Instagram, and shared a still from ‘Uptown Girls’. In which a kid can be showing a finger to someone off the camera.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she alleged her family of harassment and enslavement.

She wrote, “I will find a new family !!! Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips and Kevin wouldn’t let me use the bathroom when I would pick my children up in their house”.

She further mentioned, “They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!! I will find a new family”.

Earlier, Britney had spoken about an incident during a recent outing, saying that she was deliberately kept waiting before being led outside at a moment when photographers were ready to capture her.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a meme with the text overlay that read, “OMG !!!! YOU SCARED THE S**T OUT OF ME”.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she expressed frustration over what she described as a “huge set up” and sarcastically thanked the people around her for making her feel “beautiful” before ending her post with a blunt message to America.

She wrote, “Don’t just understand, take the time each day and second to REALLY UNDERSTAND how loved each and every one of us are. So loved in a country where we as humanity are never plotted against. “Know you might have to stay in the ladies room a bit longer because for some reason your instincts tell you the security you’re with has oddly made it an extra 15 minutes for your food to be paid for”.

“Dear Jesus knows the real innocence on my face to proceed with only food that’s supposed to be served hot but is dreadfully cold … Just happy to be there. When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, ‘Yo inspector gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?’… Huge set up”, she added.

She revealed that after she left the bathroom she was “held outside” for pictures.

--IANS

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