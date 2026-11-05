Brisbane Heat end 706-day wait for WBBL win as Charli Knott's hundred powers team home

Sydney, Nov 5 (IANS) Brisbane Heat ended their long wait for a WBBL win after Charli Knott's stellar hundred powered the team home with a strong victory over Adelaide Strikers at the Drummoyne Oval here on Thursday.

Heat registered their first win in the Women's Big Bash League after 706 days by defeating the Strikers by 14 runs. They were winless in the last edition of the tournament and also lost both of their opening two matches this season before a much-relieved win for the former two-time champions. Heat's last win in the WBBL came on 29th November 2024, when they reached the WBBL 10 final.

Opener Knott played a knock of her life as she scored 104 from 61 balls with 12 fours and four sixes to power her team to 184/4. Grace Harris made 22 from 18 balls at the top, while Annie O'Neil's unbeaten 13 from seven deliveries and Orla Prendergast's 16 from six balls helped the team finish well in the end.

For Strikers, Sophie Ecclestone kept things tight with 1-18 in her four overs, while the likes of Eleanor Larosa (1-48 from 4) and Tahlia McGrath (0-28 from 2) were meted out punishing treatments.

In reply, Adelaide Strikers were very much in the chase, with opener Laura Wolvaardt (75) and Madeline Penna (68) keeping the team alive. The two had put up a 77-run partnership from 47 balls for the third wicket. Penna smashed Sianna Ginger for 27 runs in the 14th over as the Strikers were alive in the game, needing 56 from the final six overs.

However, Sarah Glenn and Charli Knott came in with tight overs before Glenn removed Wolvaardt in the 17th over, with Knott taking a brilliant catch. Heat kept things tight in the next few overs, and despite Penna scoring a fifty and smashing 15 runs off the final over, Strikers fell 14 runs short in the end.

--IANS

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