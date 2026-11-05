Bon Jovi celebrates 10 years of ‘This House Is Not for Sale’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Rock band Bon Jovi is celebrating a decade of its album ‘This House Is Not for Sale’. Marking the milestone, the band shared how the songs have brought back a flood of memories.

The band took to Instagram, where they shared a string of images of the making of the song and their gig.

For the caption, the band wrote: “Celebrating 10 years of This House Is Not for Sale! These songs have brought back a lot of memories, and we know many of you have your own. Drop your favorite track in the comments.”

Bon Jovi is an rock band formed in 1983. The band consists of singer Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarists John Shanks and Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and bassist Hugh McDonald.

In 1984, Bon Jovi released their self-titled debut album, and its single "Runaway" managed to reach the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1986, the band achieved widespread success and global recognition with their third album, Slippery When Wet, which included three Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, two of which reached No. 1: "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer".

Their fourth album, New Jersey, was also commercially successful, featuring five Top 10 singles, including the number ones "Bad Medicine" and "I'll Be There for You". The band toured and recorded during the late 1980s, culminating in the 1988–90 New Jersey Syndicate Tour.

Bon Jovi has been credited with bridging "the gap between heavy metal and pop with style and ease". The band has released 16 studio albums, five compilations and three live albums. They have sold more than 130 million records worldwide making them one of the best-selling American rock bands and performed 3000 concerts in 50 countries in front of a total audience of 34 million people.

--IANS

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