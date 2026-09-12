Blind Cricket Asia Cup: Defending champions India name probable squad

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) on Saturday named India's probable squad of 24 players for the 2026 Asia Cup in Dhaka as the defending champions look to bag a second title.

The Men's Asia Cup 2026 for the Blind is the second edition of the tournament and returns after a decade-long gap due to logistical constraints. India's probable team of 24 will be reduced to a final 17-member squad after a national coaching and selection camp, which will include cricket training, fitness and conditioning sessions, tactical preparation, and practice matches.

Meanwhile, the selection committee and coaching staff will analyse the 24 players on different aspects like performance, fitness, skills, and team combinations before a final squad list is announced.

India won the inaugural Asia Cup in 2016 after defeating Pakistan in the final in Kochi, Kerala. Speaking on the return of the continental showpiece, CABI chairman Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar emphasised that it is a 'significant moment'. "The return of the Men's Blind Cricket Asia Cup after ten years is a significant moment for the entire blind cricket

fraternity.

"We hold very special memories of the inaugural Asia Cup in Kochi in 2016, when India defeated Pakistan to become the first champions. Ten years later, we are excited to begin our title defence in Bangladesh. These 24 probables represent some of the finest blind cricketing talent from across India, and we look forward to selecting a strong, competitive team that will carry onto the field," he said.

India's 24-member probable squad for Asia Cup:

Naresh Tumda, Sanjay Kumar Shah, Debaraj Behera, Ashok Reddy, Praveen Kumar Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Rawat, Sayanth K B, Golu Kumar, Dunna Venkateshwarao, Rambir Singh, Lokesha, Manish Kumar, Nakula Badanayak, Deepak Singh Rawat, Snehith S Kumar, Irfan Diwan, Bhaskar K, Durga Rao Tompaki, Sunil Ramesh, Sukhram Majhi, A Ravi, Dinesh Rathva, Deepak, and Gambheer S Chauhan.

--IANS

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