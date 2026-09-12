Genelia Deshmukh wishes birthday to 'Best Brother in the entire world': Love you Nigu Pigu

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh wished a happy birthday to 'Best Brother in the entire world', Nigel D'Souz, via a heartfelt post on social media.

On Saturday, Genelia took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of black-and-white family photos, featuring husband Riteish Deshmukh, their sons- Riaan and Rahyl, and her parents.

Genelia further wrote an emotional birthday note expressing her love for her brother.

The 'Masti' actress penned, "Best Brother in the entire world. I Love you very much Nigu Pigu - I truly believe I’m blessed to be your sister . I feel like you are that loyalist who will always stand up for his people, his friends, his family and that is a quality that is just so rare to find (sic)."

"I promise you - I will always be there for you even on days you don’t need me Happy Birthday @nigeldsouza12", she further went on to add.

Genelia recently uploaded a few glimpses of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother on social media.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress was seen lovingly tying a Rakhi. Following this, the sibling duo was seen hilariously fighting over an envelope, which Genelia admitted was an annual affair.

Her post read, “The Annual Fight. The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around - It’s not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back.”

Professionally, Genelia will be seen playing a crucial role in Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', with Manoj Bajpayee as the lead.

The project will mark Genelia's primary on-screen collaboration with Manoj.

Over and above this, Genelia will also be seen playing an important role in Emraan Hashmi's ‘Gunmaaster G9’.

--IANS

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