Arjun Ashokan-starrer Melcow Pondicherry's editing completed!

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Sagar Das, who is editing director Nikhil Mohan's upcoming Malayalam film 'Melcow Pondicherry', has now confirmed that editing for the film had been completed and that the reels of the film had been "locked".

Taking to his Instagram page to share the update about the film which features Arjun Ashokan in the lead, Sagar Das wrote, "And now… there is nothing left to cut.

The story has found its rhythm. The silence has found its place. The film is locked. MELCOW PONDICHERRY REELS LOCKED."

For the unaware, 'Melcow Pondicherry', which sources say will be a youthful entertainer, is being helmed by Nikhil Mohan, who is making his debut as a director with this film.

The light hearted entertainer, sources point out, will revolve around friendship and fun.

Apart from Arjun Ashokan, the film will also feature actors Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim, Sarath Sabha, Sanoop, Sreelakshmi Vijayan, Anna Susan Roy and well known Tamil comedian Motta Rajendran.

While the story of the film is by Nikhil Mohan, its screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Sanoop Thykoodam. On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Saneesh Stanly and music by Electronic Kili.

Editing for the film will be by Sagar Das and art direction is being handled by Aji Kuttiyani.

Melcow Pondicherry is being jointly produced by Arun Gopy and Justin Mathew under the banners of Arun Gopy Excitements and Justin & Mathew Entertainments.

It may be recalled that only recently producer Arun Gopy had taken to his Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to actor Arjun Ashokan even as he wished him a happy birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page to wish and thank actor Arjun Ashokan, Arun Gopy had said, "Dearest Achu, I really wanted to wish you a very happy birthday and also thank you from the bottom of my heart for saying yes to “MELCOW Pondicherry”. The moment you said yes, the project truly came to life."

The director-turned-producer then went on to say, "You are one of the main reasons I became a producer today, and I’ll always be grateful for that. You are my first-ever production hero, and I’m genuinely so happy and proud to have worked with you."

Calling Arjun Ashokan "truly a gem of a person", Arun Gopy expressed the hope that the actor would go on to scale great heights.

He wrote, "...You will reach great heights and achieve many more wonderful things in the years to come. Wishing you all the very best, always. Once again, a very happy birthday, Achu! @arjun_ashokan."

--IANS

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