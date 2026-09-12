Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Rohit Roy: Most people only know him as TV actor Ronit Roy's brother

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) After Rohit Roy tagged the small screen as a “dustbin medium” and said film stars have a certain level of "style and class" that television actors lack, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out with a sharp reply, stating that most people know him as TV actor Ronit Roy's brother.

Devoleena, who gained stardom with her work as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, told IANS: "People have a strange habit of biting the hand that feeds them, of poking holes in the very plate they eat from, and his words feel exactly like that."

"Forget about movies, I honestly don't even remember which TV series he was in. If I am being honest, most people only know him as Ronit Roy's brother.”

She said that being Ronit’s brother is his “biggest identity”.

“Ronit who earned popularity from TV itself. That's his biggest identity, I guess. I am not even sure how huge Rohit's individual contribution has been," she added.

Questioning his statement, she said, "If TV was so bad, why did he decide to be a part of it for so many years? And now he is calling the same medium a 'dustbin'."

She added: "Also, I feel his comment is indirectly aimed at all the Bollywood actors who are seen on TV these days. Today every big Bollywood star comes to television to promote their films, host reality shows, and stay connected with the audience.”

“Is he trying to say that they are all working in a dustbin medium? It just looks like a desperate attempt to grab attention by demeaning the very industry that made him."

Crediting television for her career, Devoleena said that Television is not just a medium for her.

“It is my home. It has given me everything work, identity, respect and a career. Whatever I am today, I am because of television. I will always be proud and grateful to be a part of it."

--IANS

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