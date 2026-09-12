‘Stay on top of the rallies’: Rybakina reveals plan to counter Sabalenka in US Open final

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Elena Rybakina said she will look to stay aggressive and control the rallies rather than allow Aryna Sabalenka to dictate play when the two meet in the US Open women’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Rybakina, who came from a set down to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinal, knows she faces another stern test against defending champion Sabalenka, who defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to reach her fourth consecutive US Open final.

“We know each other pretty well and have played so many times against each other. Yeah, just try to stay aggressive in important moments, not wait for her to dictate the point, and try to stay on top of the rallies,” Rybakina told Jio Hotstar.

The final will be the 18th meeting between the two, with Sabalenka holding a 10-7 advantage in their head-to-head record. Rybakina, however, has already beaten her rival in a Grand Slam final this year, winning the Australian Open title in January.

Rybakina’s run to the final has been particularly impressive given the doubts surrounding her participation before the tournament. She revealed that she was unsure whether she would be able to compete due to a foot problem and that she needed time to feel comfortable on court.

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure if I was going to be able to even play this tournament. In the first few matches, I was thinking about my foot and how it was actually going to react. I was not that comfortable playing the first few matches,” she said.

“Then, slowly, my focus moved towards what I was doing wrong on the court and what I needed to improve. So yeah, slowly I found my way; there were also some very difficult opponents and great matches. I feel like something is definitely going my way, and I hope that on finals day, I can do my best and that it also brings me success,” she added.

Rybakina has had to dig deep physically during her run, playing back-to-back three-set matches in the quarterfinal and semifinal. She admitted there were moments when she felt the physical strain but said she kept convincing herself that she had enough energy to continue fighting.

“During the match, I was telling myself that I had not been practising for a week before the tournament. I was convincing myself that I wasn’t tired and that I could still push, so yeah, honestly, I was just fighting for every point because both matches were very close,” she said.

Her serve will also be an important weapon against Sabalenka, with Rybakina stressing that a strong serving performance can give her a significant advantage.

“There were some moments where I did not have enough energy and push from the legs on my serve. No matter who’s on the other side, if my serve is working, it’s already a big plus in my game and a big advantage. So yeah, I was just pushing myself mentally and physically.”

--IANS

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